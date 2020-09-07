Haniyeh-Nasrallah meeting aimed at confronting Zionist plans

According to Qasim, Ismail Haniyeh met and held talks with all Lebanese groups.

Referring to Haniyeh's meeting with Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, he said that the meeting showed the common ties between the Lebanese resistance and the Palestinians, the most important of which is the confrontation with the Israeli enemy.

He added that Haniyeh's meeting with Nasrallah was successful and continuation of the path of the Hamas movement to strengthen relations with resistance groups in the region in order to counter the Zionist plan and defeat it.

Qasim said that Hamas appreciates the leaders of this movement for the glorious welcome of the Palestinian refugees present in the Lebanese camps.

Hamas considers the issue of refugees to be a major issue and puts it at the top of its priorities, he added.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met and held talks with Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Saturday evening.

During the meeting, they discussed the political and military developments in Palestine and Lebanon, the dangers Palestine is faced with, especially the Deal of the Century and the plan to normalize the Arab rulers' relations with the usurping Zionist regime as well as the nation's responsibility towards it.

