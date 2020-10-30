West paying price of supporting terrorist groups: Nasrallah

Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah felicitated all Muslims around the world on the Birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and His Grandson Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS).

"The miraculous survival of Holy Quran is still challenging the entire humanity that can never produce a similar book," he said.

"Muslims consider defending the dignity of their Prophet against any abuse as their top priority," he added.

Nasrallah denounced Nice attack and rejected blaming Islam and all Muslims for the crime.

"You have protected the takfiri groups and sent them to commit crimes in Syria," said Nasrallah to France and all Western States, adding, "You are paying the price of supporting the terrorist groups."

"While we were fighting the terrorist in Syria, you were providing them with all the forms of support," he highlighted.

"The French authorities involved their country in an open war on Islam instead of addressing the original cause of the crisis represented by insults against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)," Hezbollah Secretary-General noted.

He added, "Freedom of expression in France is restricted by political considerations as the trial of the philosopher Roger Garaudy shows, so it can’t be a pretext for insulting Islam."

Nasrallah called on the French authorities to reconsider the freedom of speech which infringes on the human dignity.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he hailed the million-man celebrations of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Birthday in Yemen despite the Saudi-led war and blockade as well as poverty and pandemic.

"Expressing allegiance to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) requires urgent stop of the Saudi-led war on Yemen," he said.

