Saudi Arabia reopens embassy in Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia has resumed its diplomatic operations in Kabul, reopening its embassy on Sunday.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Saudi Embassy announced its decision to resume activities, emphasizing its commitment to providing “all services to the brotherly Afghan people.”

The embassy had been closed since February 2023 due to “security concerns,” KabulNow reported.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had earlier revealed Saudi Arabia’s intentions to restart diplomatic operations in Kabul, describing the Kingdom as a key partner.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi recently met with Saudi representatives, expressing a desire to expand bilateral relations. Saudi officials reaffirmed their commitment to providing humanitarian aid and strengthening collaboration in various fields.

