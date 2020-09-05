Palestinian groups' meeting sign of their wisdom: FM spox.

Saeed Khatibzadeh on Sat. welcomed the recent meeting held between Palestinian groups and described it as a sign of wisdom of Palestinian leaders in confronting the Zionist regime and also staunch supporters of this regime.

Emphasizing that solidarity, unity and amity between all Palestinian currents and resisting against the criminal and occupying regime of Israel is the only way to liberate Palestinian land and territory and Holy Quds, he stated, “The resisting Palestinian people have proven over the past decades that, despite years of occupation, killing and suppression by the occupying regime of Israel against the Palestinian people as well as compromising plans by some treacherous Arab states, they are determined to stand up against the occupying regime of Israel by all their means and power.”

Khatibzadeh stressed, “Certainly, resisting and freedom-seeking governments and nations will accompany Palestinian nations in line with regaining their inalienable rights.”

The meeting was held through video-conference between Ramallah in the West Bank and Beirut.

MA/5015919