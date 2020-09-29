Excluding Hezbollah from new gov. out of question

In a televised speech with Almanar TV on Tuesday, Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

The speech came as Mustapha Adib recently stepped down after failing to form a cabinet due to internal and external pressures.

Sayyed Nasralah offered condolences to Kuwait over the demise of its Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Sayyed Nasrallah praises Kuwait Emir over his role in stopping the Lebanese war and his support for Lebanon following July War.

“We can’t forget Kuwait Emir’s honored stance to support Palestine and Al-Quds,” he said.

Sayyed Nasrallah also hailed Lebanese Army for thwarting attacks by terrorists in north Lebanon, reiterated a warning that ISIL may revive.

Hezbollah Secretary-General added, “Israeli occupation army has been on alert at the border with Lebanon for more than two months in the longest period of mobilization since 1948.”

Sayyed Nasrallah hits back at Israeli PM Netanyahu who claimed that Hezbollah allegedly has a missile factory south of Beirut, “Lebanese media outlets are called upon to tour in the area at 22:00 today in a bid to refute Netanyahu’s lies,” he maintained.

