Hezbollah downs intruding Israeli spy drone

In a statement, the force noted that the drone had violated the country’s airspace and was downed near the border town of Aita al-shaab.

The drone is now in Hezbollah’s possession, added the short statement, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson with the Israeli army has confirmed the news, noting that the regime has no concern over leakage of saved data of the UAV.

Beirut has condemned the consistent violation of its airspace by Israeli regime drones and aircraft, complaining about the violations to the United Nations.

In June, then-Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said last year Israel "violated the sovereignty" of Lebanon 2,290 times, and in the first five months of 2020, Israel has violated Lebanese sovereignty 374 times at the land frontier, 386 at the sea border and 250 times in the air.

