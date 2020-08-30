Beirut blast fatalities reach 190

According to the authorities, three people are still missing, while 300 others were left homeless and more than 50,000 houses were damaged by the explosion, the Sputnik reported.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport area on August 4, sending a shockwave through residential neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital.

The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars, while more than 300,000 people were left homeless.

Local authorities said the blast was caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port after being confiscated by the customs service six years ago.

Lebanese president said that the officials are looking into possible "external interference" in addition to simple negligence for the incident.

HJ/YJC7475136