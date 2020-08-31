Lebanese president designates new PM

The presidency made the announcement in a televised statement as Adib arrived at the palace in Baabda near Beirut to meet President Michel Aoun and parliament speaker Nabih Berri, al-Manar television network reported.

Al-Manar correspondent reported that Adib, a relatively unknown 48-year-old diplomat and close aide to former prime minister Najib Mikati, attained votes of 90 Lebanese lawmakers who named him to lead the new government.

Parliamentary blocs representing major Lebanese political parties including Hezbollah, Al-Mustaqbal, Amal, FPM and PSP named Adib for the post of the premiership.

Lebanese Forces’ parliamentary bloc named ambassador Nawwaf Salam, while other lawmakers did not name any candidate.

