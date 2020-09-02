Briefing on Iran's daily developments

UAE-Israeli deal betrayal of Muslim World: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that UAE has betrayed the Muslim World by establishing ties with the Zionist regime. The UAE betrayed the Muslim World, Arab nations, regional countries, and Palestine, said the Leader, adding that of course this betrayal will not be perpetual but this shameful act will be remembered in their history. Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a video conference meeting with the 34th National Conference of Senior Education Ministry Heads.

Iran’s daily COVID-19 death toll declines

Iran’s daily coronavirus fatalities dropped for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with 101 deaths, down by six compared to a day earlier, according to the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman. “The respiratory illness has so far claimed the lives of 21,672 across the country,” Sima Lari said at her daily presser, adding, “The daily count of COVID-19 infections also reached 1,682 on Tuesday, bringing the total cases to 376,894.”

Kamalvandi terms Iran-IAEA agreement 'win-win'

Stating that the IAEA chief’s visit to Tehran had strategic importance, the AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said that the recent Iran-IAEA agreement is win-win.

US' so-called ‘maximum pressure’ to fail soon

Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said the Islamic Republic of Iran continues its 'maximum resistance' against the US' so-called 'maximum pressure', which is expected to fail in the near future.

JCPOA participants unanimously reject US-triggered Snapback

UN Security Council President Dian Triansyah Djani said last week that he was not in a position to take any further action in relation to the US effort to reinstate UN sanctions against Iran.

Iran’s deputy FM Araghchi meets with IAEA chief in Vienna

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Rafael Grossi at Austrian capital Vienna on Tue.

27 achievements of Army Air Defense Force to be unveiled

Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on Tuesday that 27 salient achievements of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force will be unveiled on Wed. Sept. 02.

US anti-JCPOA efforts undermining multilateralism: Araghchi

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs stressed that the US effort to target JCPOA is actually targetting the whole principles of multilateralism. Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made the remarks over the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting which will be held today in Vienna, Austria, stating, “As the procedure of the nuclear agreement, this is a regular and routine meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission which is held every three months in order to observe the issues related to the implementation of the JCPOA.”

MR