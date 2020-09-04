MoD holds exhibition of industrial parts

The exhibition of manufacturing industrial parts was opened in the presence of Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami on Thursday. The latest achievements in the fields of aviation, aerospace, marine and helicopter industry, communication and radar, as well as ground combat equipment, were unveiled during the event.

Submitting for fear of US wrath only increases its appetite

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that submitting for fear of the US wrath only increases its appetite. In a tweet on Wednesday night, Zarif wrote, “US is imposing sanctions on ICC's chief prosecutor. Began w/ individuals, escalated to small, medium & major powers; and NOW int'l personalities. The only way to stop this unceasing insanity is to stop complacency. Submitting for fear of US wrath only INCREASES its appetite.”

Iran able to export billions of dollars of military equipment

The Head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization pointed to the capacity of the Islamic Republic in exporting military equipment after the sanctions lifted.

“We have the capacity of exporting billions of dollars worth of military equipment in a year in all military and some non-military fields,” Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of an exhibition in Tehran.

US plots against Iran failed: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that US plots against the Islamic Republic of Iran have failed. He made the remarks on Thursday in the opening ceremony of four major water and electricity projects in the three provinces of Kermanshah, East Azerbaijan, and Ardabil.

Ayatollah Lankarani condemns Quran desecration in Sweden

Ayatollah Lankarani issued a statement and called on the Iranian government to take the strongest actions against burning the Holy Quran in Sweden. Ayatollah Mohammad Javad Fazel Lankarani issued a statement on Thursday and urged the Iranian government, especially the Foreign Ministry to take the strongest actions against Insulting the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Iran registers 1,994 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 1,994 COVID-19 infections and 129 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 till Thursday noon. Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 380,746 with the death toll standing at 21,926.

Zarif, Pakistani counterpart hold phone talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a phone talk with his Pakistani counterpart, conferring on expanding bilateral ties.

In a phone talk on Thursday, Zarif and Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed issues related to bilateral relations, the Joint Cooperation Commission, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the latest developments in Afghanistan and Kashmir.

MR