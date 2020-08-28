Iran Health Ministry confirms 2,115 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari put the total number of infections in Iran at 369,911.

She added that 112 people have died of the virus since Thursday which brings the death toll to 21,249.

Lari also said that 318,270 individuals have recovered from the disease.

The spokesperson put the total number of tests taken across Iran at 3,161,894 and added that 3,811 cases are in critical condition.

More than 24.6 million cases have been detected worldwide with the deaths passing 836,000.

