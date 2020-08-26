Zarif reacts to UNSC president's stance on US 'snapback' bid

FM Zarif in his Twitter account on Tuesday night wrote, "@SecPompeo‘s lawless bullying leaves US isolated again."

"While US prevented a Sec. Council debate about its unlawful notification on Friday, members in today's meeting on ME refuted U.S.’ attempt as null and void," he added.

"Time for @realDonaldTrump to stop listening to novice bullies," Iranian diplomat stressed.

Indonesian Ambassador to UN and the current president of the UN Security Council, Dian Triansyah Djani, said on Tuesday that the Security Council was not in the position to take further action on the US snapback bid against Iran, adding that there is no consensus in the 15 members of the Security Council on the US bid to return all UN sanctions on Iran.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council requesting that it invokes the 2015 nuclear agreement snapback sanctions mechanism under Resolution 2231, citing Iran's non-compliance with the accord.

The majority of the UN Security Council members said they would not support the United States’ move to snapback sanctions since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018.

