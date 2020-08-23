Natanz nuclear facility incident, act of sabotage: AEOI spox

“Security investigations confirm the sabotage nature of this action and what is certain is that the explosion took place in Natanz, but the security officials will announce the details of the explosion and how it took place in due time,” Behrouz Kamalvandi said in an interview with the al-Alam news network late on Sunday.

On July 2, Iran announced an incident that took place at the Natanz facility, but it didn’t disclose the cause of the incident.

Kamalvandi also pointed to the latest situation of Iran’s nuclear industry, saying that the volume of heavy water produced in the country is more than 130 tons

He said, “A part of the produced heavy water will be exported to other countries, including several European countries.”

Despite the US sabotages and pressures imposed against the country, the Islamic Republic of Iran will export its surplus heavy water produced, Kamalvandi emphasized.

Given the above issue, Kamalvandi preferred not to mention the names of buyer countries due to US pressures imposed on these countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the upcoming visit of the director-general of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Iran on Monday and expressed hope that this visit will help remove concerns of the two sides in this respect.

With regards to two places that IAEA wants to have access to them, Kamalvandi added, “One of these two centers is around Shahreza in Isfahan province and the other place is located near Tehran.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran has not opposed access to its nuclear facilities from the beginning but it believes that IAEA’s questions should have a legal basis and should be based on serious evidence and documents, he said, adding, “Questions based on espionage allegations and the like are not and will not be acceptable at all and providing access to IAEA is subject to the condition that questions and ambiguities should end forever.”

When the Agency has a question from a country, it is the inalienable right of that country to ask the Agency for the basis and documentation of the question or questions, Kamalvandi emphasized.

While emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not have confidential statistics that it has hidden from the International Atomic Energy Agency, he said, “Discussing the safeguards, additional protocol and JCPOA are of the main purpose of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's first visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

