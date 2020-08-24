IAEA chief arrives in Tehran for bilateral talks

Upon his arrival in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA), Grossi was welcomed by Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi.

Grossi's first visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran as IAEA director general comes at a time when Iran has been cooperating closely and constructively with the IAEA since signing Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the field of living its commitments with the Agency, so that IAEA has acknowledged it in 17 official reports released in this regard.

In the new term of IAEA management, behavior of this international body towards Iran has taken a political direction by distancing itself from legal and technical approaches.

Grossi's visit to Iran and his talks with top Iranian officials is another opportunity for the Agency to regain its role as an international body and paves the way for reaching common solutions to play the supervisory role of this body with a nonpolitical and technical approach.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, which is the record holder of number of IAEA inspections of its nuclear facilities, has repeatedly stated that it has nothing to hide in the field of peaceful nuclear activities and is ready to continue constructive cooperation with the IAEA within the framework of legal and technical principles.

Certainly, this approach will continue as long as the International Atomic Energy Agency adheres to its professional duties and responsibilities.

