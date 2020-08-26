Iran, IAEA agree 'in good faith’ to resolve issues: statement

In a joint statement on Wednesday, IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi, and the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi announced, "After intensive bilateral consultations, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement on the resolution of the safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, in good faith.”

“In this regard, Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to two locations specified by the IAEA and facilitating the IAEA verification activities to resolve these issues," the statement added.

The statement noted that "based on analysis of available information," the IAEA does not have any other outstanding questions vis-a-vis Iran or any of its other nuclear facilities.

It added that "both sides recognize" that "the independence, impartiality and professionalism of the IAEA continue to be essential in the fulfillment of its verification activities."

It added that the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed to further strengthen their cooperation and to build mutual trust to facilitate the full implementation of the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and its Additional Protocol, which has been provisionally implemented by Iran since January 16, 2016.

Based on the resolution GOV / 2015/72, approved by the Board of Governors on 15 December 2015, the Agency and Iran acknowledged that issues related to the implementation of safeguards are exclusively relevant to the material and nuclear activities under the safeguard which is according to the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and the Additional Protocol.

The Agency will continue to address Iran's security concerns by protecting all confidential safeguards information in accordance with the IAEA’s regulations.

