Tehran not allow others to manage IAEA-Iran relationship

In an Instgram post on Sunday, Gharibabadi wrote, "As previously announced, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi will travel to Iran tomorrow and meet with Iranian officials on Tuesday and Wednesday."

"Iran's trust in the IAEA has been damaged in recent months," he said, adding, "It is essential that the Director General's visit to Iran would lead to building trust."

"His visit has nothing to do with the so-called 'snapback' mechanism and is not the will of the United States and takes place at the invitation of the Iranian side," he said.

Gharibabadi noted, "We will not allow others to manage the IAEA-Iran relationship, especially in the current sensitive situation."

He added that t is important that Grossi assures Iran that the IAEA will act on the three principles of impartiality, independence, and professionalism, and will not go beyond its standard principles and independent assessments and data in matters of safeguards.

"Only in this way, we can tackle misunderstandings and continue cooperation," Gharibabadi said.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi announced on Saturday that he will visit Tehran on Monday to hold talks with Iranian officials.

