Coronavirus cases pass 23.8 million worldwide

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 23,812,812 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 817,016 and recoveries amounting to 16,363,708.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 5,915,630 cases and 181,114 deaths.

Brazil comes in second place with 3,627,217 infections and 115,451 fatalities.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,167,323), followed by Russia (961,493), South Africa (611,450), Peru (600,438), Mexico (563,705), Colombia (551,696), Spain (420,809), Chile (399,568), and Iran (361,150), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (60,800), India (58,546), the UK (41,433), Italy (35,441), France (30,528), Spain (28,872), Peru (27,813), Iran (20,776), Colombia (17,612), Russia (16,448), South Africa (13,159) and Chile (10,916).

MR