Iran's COVID-19 death toll passes 20,000

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari said that 2,444 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of cases in the country at 350,279.

She also added that 153 people died of the disease over the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of deaths at 20,125.

Some 302,528 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country, Lari noted.

She added that 3,868 patients are also in critical condition.

The spokesman noted that 2,939,840 COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

Pointing to the need to observe health protocols, the spokeswoman said that provinces of Tehran, Mazandaran, Qom, Golestan, North Khorasan, Ardabil, Esfahan, Khorasan Razavi, Kerman, Semnan, East Azarbaijan, Markazi, Yazd, and Gilan are in ‘red’ condition over the spread of disease while 12 other provinces are in ‘alert’ status.

