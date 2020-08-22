US claims go against elementary common sense: Ulyanov

In a Saturday tweet, Ulyanov wrote, "Very impressive resistance in the UN Security Council to US attempts to trigger snapback. Member-States refuse to recognise US as a #JCPOA Participant."

"US claims go against elementary common sense, " he added

In another tweet, Russian senior diplomat wrote, "It was not a good idea to try to trigger snapback. Awkward situation, to put it gently."

In continuation of its unilateralism, Washington is trying to re-impose UN sanctions against Iran using the snapback mechanism of the JCPOA which it has illegally withdrawn from back in 2018.

US efforts come as Washington recently failed in the UNSC to extend arms embargo against Iran which is due to expire in October.

China and Russia have voiced their strong opposition to the snapback mechanism while also US allies including Britain, France, and Germany have noted that they cannot support the move.

Tehran highlights that Washington is not entitled to use the mechanism as it is no longer a ‘participant’ in the deal after its unilateral withdrawal.

ZZ/FNA 13990601000253