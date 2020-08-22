  1. Politics
Aug 22, 2020, 7:31 PM

US resort to snapback ‘completely unreasonable’: Chinese FM

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that the US demand for triggering the snapback mechanism to restore sanctions against Iran is “completely unreasonable”.

Wang made the remarks to reporters during a press conference after meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in southern China's Hainan Province, according to the CGTN.

He noted that government transition should not affect the responsibility of adhering to international agreements.

The US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal has been widely opposed by the international community, he added.

"The United States only considered its own interests. It applied international law if the law was in conformity with the nation's need and discarded the law if it did not," said Wang.

The remarks come as the US administration has started efforts to trigger a mechanism in the JCPOA that can potentially restore UN Security Council resolutions against Iran – which have been lifted following the signing of the JCPOA and adoption of the Resolution 2231. US claims to be a ‘participant’ to the deal despite the fact that it has unilaterally withdrawn from it back in May 2018.

Tehran along with other signatories of the deal have stressed that Washington is not entitled to use JCPOA provisions as it is no longer considered a ‘participant’. Experts and observers believe that the United States unilateralism will suffer another defeat at the UN Security Council.

