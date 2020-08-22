US action only a ‘ploy to save Trump’: Shamkhani

“US knows that it can neither reimpose UN sanctions nor UN arms embargo on #Iran. So-called 'snapback' is only propaganda ploy to save #Trump,” Shamkhani tweeted on Friday.

“Warmongers in the White House who want to lessen the American people's disgust towards Trump should consider diff path,” he added, also using ‘#ActiveResistance’ which refers to Iran’s promise to resist against US unilateral policies.

In continuation of its unilateralism, Washington is trying to re-impose UN sanctions against Iran using the snapback mechanism of the JCPOA which it has illegally withdrawn from back in 2018.

US efforts come as Washington recently failed in the UNSC to extend arms embargo against Iran which is due to expire in October.

China and Russia have voiced their strong opposition to the snapback mechanism while also US allies including Britain, France, and Germany have noted that they cannot support the move.

Tehran highlights that Washington is not entitled to use the mechanism as it is no longer a ‘participant’ in the deal after its unilateral withdrawal.

