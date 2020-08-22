US never been so isolated in UN Security Council

In a tweet on Saturday, Keshavarzzadeh referred to the opposition of 13 members of the Security Council against US bid to activate the snapback mechanism and wrote, “China's position on international issues, including the JCPOA and countering US unilateralism reflects the commitment and responsibility of a powerful country that, unlike the US, does not abuse its power to violate international law and regulations.”

"The US has never been so isolated in the UN Security Council," he added.

In continuation of its unilateralism, Washington is trying to re-impose UN sanctions against Iran using the snapback mechanism of the JCPOA which it has illegally withdrawn from back in 2018.

US efforts come as Washington recently failed in the UNSC to extend arms embargo against Iran which is due to expire in October.

China and Russia have voiced their strong opposition to the snapback mechanism while also US allies including Britain, France, and Germany have noted that they cannot support the move.

Tehran highlights that Washington is not entitled to use the Mechanism as it is no longer a ‘participant’ in the deal after its unilateral withdrawal.

FA/FNA 13990601000855