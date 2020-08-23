US anti-Iran 'snapback' mechanism to face nothing but failure

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Vali Esmaeeli reacted to the US efforts to trigger a 'snapback’ mechanism on UN sanctions against Iran, stressing that according to international law and diplomatic practice, only members of the JCPOA can trigger a snapback mechanism to re-impose the restrictions on Iran, and the United States, due to its withdrawal of the JCPOA, has no right to do such a thing.

Referring the recent failure of the US anti-Iran bid at UN Security Council, Esmaeeli explained, “With respect to the fact the US allies did not accompany this country to re-impose the arms embargo on Iran, therefore it is likely that, they will not accept the US request to trigger a ‘snap back’ mechanism, and once again the US will be isolated at the international level.”

He also underlined, “Another reason for US efforts to re-impose sanctions against Iran is that Trump’s administration is trying to abuse these anti-Iran issues in favor of the US presidential election in 2020.”

The US goal is to weaken Iran and the Axis of Resistance and now, the United States restores any tools such as normalizing the UAE-Zionist relations to achieve this goal, he said and added, however, the US efforts will definitely lead to nowhere.

