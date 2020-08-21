Trump administration once again to be isolated in world

In an Instagram post on Friday, Zarif wrote, "Last night, Pompeo allegedly activated a mechanism to resort to UN Security Council resolutions, but at the same time, Iran, along with Russia, China, the European Union, Germany, France, and Britain in separate letters announced that the Trump administration's action is illegal and ineffective."

"It is likely that some other members of the UN Security Council will take a similar stance today," he added, saying, "The Trump administration will once again be isolated and disgraced in the world."

He called this situation a unique situation in the history of UN Security Council.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Friday that Washington delivered a letter to the UN for snapback invocation against Iran to bring back sanctions in 30 days.

Referring to the process of restoration of sanctions against Iran, he added, "We are confident that the trigger mechanism will be implemented against Iran."

This is while, in reaction to the US request to initiate the ‘snapback’ mechanism, the E3 announced their opposition, saying that they will not support this action which is incompatible with current efforts to support the JCPOA.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell issued a statement in reaction to the US attempt to use snapback mechanism against Iran, saying that Washington is not able activate the mechanism.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the US initiatives to renew the UN Security Council’s resolutions on sanctions against Iran lack legal basis and will inevitably fail.

Stating that the US has no right to demand the so-called“snapback” of sanctions on Iran, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said that the US’ attempt to undermine the JCPOA will not succeed.

On Thursday, Zarif also sent a letter to the chairman of the UN Security Council. He blasted the US' illegal attempts to snapback sanctions on Iran, reiterating that the US has no right to reapply provisions of terminated resolutions.

