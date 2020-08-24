China disagrees with any sanction, pressure on Iran

"China opposes any pressure or sanctions against Iran, and we see dialogue as the only solution to Iran's nuclear issue," he said in a press conference on Monday.

He reiterated that after its withdrawal from the JCPOA, the US has no right to ask the UNSC for activation of the trigger mechanism against Iran.

Lijian noted that the US pressure on the UNSC will make the body encounter a crisis, adding that the definite rejection of the American resolution about extending the arms embargo on Iran is a proof for the fact that the US unilateralism is not supported internationally.

In continuation of its unilateralism, Washington is trying to re-impose UN sanctions against Iran using the snapback mechanism of the JCPOA which it has illegally withdrawn from back in 2018.

US efforts come as Washington recently failed in the UNSC to extend arms embargo against Iran which is due to expire in October.

China and Russia have voiced their strong opposition to the snapback mechanism while also US allies including Britain, France, and Germany have noted that they cannot support the move.

Tehran highlights that Washington is not entitled to use the mechanism as it is no longer a ‘participant’ in the deal after its unilateral withdrawal.

HJ/IRN83920340