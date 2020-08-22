COVID-19 claims over 800,000 lives worldwide

According to the latest figures on Saturday, 23,120,216 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 803,201 and recoveries amounting to 15,713,255.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 5,796,727 cases and 179,200 deaths.

Brazil comes in second place with 3,536,488 infections and 113,454 fatalities.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,975,701), followed by Russia (946,976), South Africa (603,338), Peru (576,067), Mexico (549,734), Colombia (522,138), Spain (407,879), Chile (393,769), and Iran (354,764), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (59,610), India (55,928), the UK (41,405), Italy (35,427), France (30,503), Spain (28,838), Peru (27,245), Iran (20,376), Colombia (16,568), Russia (16,189), South Africa (12,843) and Chile (10,723).

MR