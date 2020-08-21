Global COVID-19 cases surpass 22 million

According to the latest figures on Friday, 22,874,571 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 797,272 and recoveries amounting to 15,527,216.

The United States had reported 177,426 deaths as of Thursday night while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 5,746,534.

The coronavirus death toll in Brazil has reached 112,423 from more than 3,505,097 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

The COVID-19 death toll in India surged to 55,002, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 2,910,032.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 946,976, with a total death toll of 16,189.

It is followed by South Africa (599,940), Peru (567,059), Mexico (543,806), Colombia (513,719), Spain (404,229) and Chile (391,849) in terms of infection.

Iran is the next severely-hit country with 352,558 positive cases and death toll of 20,264.

