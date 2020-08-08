Iran COVID-19 update: 2,125 new cases in past 24h

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 18,264, saying the disease has taken the lives of 132 patients over the past 24 hours.

She also noted that at least 282,122 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 4,148 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she added.

She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines.

According to the latest figures on Saturday, the number of infections with the novel coronavirus has surpassed 19.5 million worldwide with the deaths approaching 725,000 and recoveries over 12.5 million, according to Worldometer figures.

