Iran COVID-19 update: 2,133 new cases registered

Speaking at a daily press conference on Sunday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 19,639, saying the disease has taken the lives of 147 patients over the past 24 hours.

She also noted that at least 297,486 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,881 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she added.

She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines.

Coronavirus worldwide cases have exceeded 21.6 million with the deaths approaching 770,000 in total, according to Worldometer figures.

According to the latest figures on Sunday morning, 21,616,801 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 768,985 and recoveries amounting to 14,332,451.

