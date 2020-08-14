Iran COVID-19 update: 169 deaths, 2501 infections

Speaking in her daily briefing, the Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari added that 1,173 infected individuals have also been hospitalized since Thursday.

She put the total number of infections and deaths at 338,825, and 19,331 respectively.

293,811 people have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals, she said while also noting that 3,965 others are in critical condition.

Lari noted that so far 2,812,488 tests have been taken across the country to diagnose the cases.

Pointing to the need to observe health protocols, the spokeswoman said that provinces of Tehran, Qom, Golestan, North Khorasan, Ardabil, Esfahan, Khorasan Razavi, Kerman, Semnan, East Azarbaijan, Markazi, Yazd, and Gilan are in ‘red’ condition over the spread of disease while 11 other provinces are in ‘alert’ status.

