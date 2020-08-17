Iran registers 2,247 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 345,450 with the death toll standing at 19,804.

COVID-19 has infected 2,247 people and claimed 165 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, she noted.

According to Lari, 3,773 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 299,157 patients have recovered.

So far, 2,887,938 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 21,849,822 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 773,497 and recoveries amounting to 14,574,418.

