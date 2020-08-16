  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Aug 16, 2020, 9:48 AM

COVID-19 deaths near 770,000 worldwide

COVID-19 deaths near 770,000 worldwide

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Coronavirus worldwide cases have exceeded 21.6 million with the deaths approaching 770,000 in total, according to Worldometer figures.

According to the latest figures on Sunday morning, 21,616,801 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 768,985 and recoveries amounting to 14,332,451.

The US is the worst-hit country with 5,529,789 cases and 172,606 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 3,317,832 infections and 107,297 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,590,501), followed by Russia (917,884), South Africa (583,653), Peru (525,803), Mexico (517,714), Colombia (456,689), Chile (383,902), Spain (358,843), and Iran (341,070), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (56,543), India (50,099), the UK (41,361), Italy (35,392), France (30,409), Spain (28,617), Peru (26,075), Iran (19,492), Russia (15,617), Colombia (14,810), South Africa (11,677) and Chile (10,395).

MR

News Code 162315

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News