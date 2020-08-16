COVID-19 deaths near 770,000 worldwide

According to the latest figures on Sunday morning, 21,616,801 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 768,985 and recoveries amounting to 14,332,451.

The US is the worst-hit country with 5,529,789 cases and 172,606 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 3,317,832 infections and 107,297 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,590,501), followed by Russia (917,884), South Africa (583,653), Peru (525,803), Mexico (517,714), Colombia (456,689), Chile (383,902), Spain (358,843), and Iran (341,070), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (56,543), India (50,099), the UK (41,361), Italy (35,392), France (30,409), Spain (28,617), Peru (26,075), Iran (19,492), Russia (15,617), Colombia (14,810), South Africa (11,677) and Chile (10,395).

MR