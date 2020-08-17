Tough sanctions situation should be disseminated to people

Speaking in his meeting with the senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Monday, he reiterated, “Tough conditions of sanctions imposed against the country as well as salient achievements taken by the government should be disseminated to all walks of life simultaneously.”

He took the opportunity to express his thanks to the senior managers and directors of IRIB who took giant strides in disseminating accurate information on the way of government's management of the country to people.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, in the country and added, “As all countries in the world were grappling with the coronavirus global pandemic, Islamic Republic of Iran took effective steps in this regard and managed to contain the disease.”

However, Islamic Republic of Iran outshined in the field of battling coronavirus and containing the disease effectively, he emphasized.

He further pointed to the key role of medical staff in the fight against coronavirus and added, “In this period, we could allocate about 30,000 hospital beds for treating patients suffering from COVID-19.”

Turning to the situation of shortage of hospital beds and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) as well as other health and hygienic facilities in various countries and even developed countries during the spread of COVID-19, Rouhani said, “Even one patient in the country was not deprived of receiving medical and treatment services.”

Despite tough sanctions imposed by enemies against the country, Iran showed best performance in offering quality medical and healthcare services to coronavirus patients, President Rouhani stressed.

MA/IRN83911086