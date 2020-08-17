  1. World
COVID-19 infects 21.8 million, kills 773,000 worldwide

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Coronavirus worldwide cases have exceeded 21.8 million with the deaths passing 773,000 in total, according to Worldometer figures.

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 21,826,634 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 773,074 and recoveries amounting to 14,564,184.

The US is the worst-hit country with 5,566,632 cases and 173,128 fatalities.

Brazil comes in second place with 3,340,197 infections and 107,879 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,647,663), followed by Russia (922,853), South Africa (587,345), Peru (535,946), Mexico (522,162), Colombia (468,332), Chile (385,946), Spain (358,843), and Iran (343,203), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (56,757), India (51,045), the UK (41,366), Italy (35,396), France (30,410), Spain (28,617), Peru (26,281), Iran (19,639), Russia (15,685), Colombia (15,097), South Africa (11,839) and Chile (10,452).

