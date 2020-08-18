Global COVID-19 cases cross 22 million

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 22,049,457 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 777,440 and recoveries amounting to 14,791,869.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 5,612,027 cases and 173,716 deaths.

Brazil comes in second place with 3,363,235 infections and 108,654 fatalities.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,701,604), followed by Russia (927,745), South Africa (589,886), Peru (541,493), Mexico (525,733), Colombia (476,660), Chile (387,502), Spain (382,142), and Iran (345,450), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (57,023), India (51,925), the UK (41,369), Italy (35,400), France (30,429), Spain (28,646), Peru (26,481), Iran (19,804), Russia (15, 15,740), Colombia (15,372), South Africa (11,982) and Chile (10,513).

MR