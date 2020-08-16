259 ventilators provided for medical centers in two weeks

Referring to some details over providing necessary medical equipment for the fight against Coronavirus, Mehdi Yousefi, on Sunday, stated, “Simultaneously with the outbreak of Coronavirus, more than 1,793 ventilators have been dispatched to state medical centers that 259 of which have been sent in the past two weeks.”

BiPAP device is one of the important medical requirements that help patients breathe easily, he said and announced, “So far, 39 BiPAP devices have been provided for the medical centers in the past two weeks and a total of 276 devices have been provided for these centers since the outbreak of the coronavirus.”

He also reported that about 1,500 beds and mattresses, a large number of CCU and ICU and resuscitation beds as well as serum pumps, syringes, isolation chambers, and thermometers have been provided for these centers.

According to Yousefi, the total number of vital signs monitors that have been sent to the centers reaches more than 1,300 devices since the outbreak of the disease and 66 of the mentioned devices accounts for the past 2 weeks.

