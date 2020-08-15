Compensation for Ukrainian airliner to be based on intl. law

In a tweet on Saturday, Moradi wrote, “As it was raised in recent constructive and fruitful negotiations in #Kyiv, any compromise on compensation will be just based on the international regulations and is according to commitments of conventions in which #I.R. Iran is a member.”

An Iranian delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand recently visited Ukrainian capital, Kyiv to negotiate with the Ukrainian authorities over the Flight 752 incident.

The Tehran-Kyiv flight was unintentionally shot down by an Iranian air defense unit shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board. The Iranian operator had mistaken the Boeing jetliner for a cruise missile.

