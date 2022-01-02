  1. Politics
Jan 2, 2022, 9:11 PM

Raeisi orders to expedite making up for Ukraine plane crash

Raeisi orders to expedite making up for Ukraine plane crash

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi called on the ministries of Roads and Defense, Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs to set up a Working Group to accelerate compensating families of victims of Ukrainian plane crash.

Speaking in a Cabinet meeting held on Sunday, President Raeisi commemorated the name and memory of Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani who played a leading role in the battlefield in the fight against terrorism and then called on responsible bodies to take urgent steps in compensating the families of victims of Ukrainian plane crash.

On January 8, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down unintentionally by IRGC air defense minutes after taking off from Tehran, mistaking it for a missile when tensions with the United States were high few days after Gen. Soleimani was assassinated by the terrorist US forces.

Fifty-five Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed in the tragic accident.

MA/IRN84599865

News Code 182469
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182469/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News