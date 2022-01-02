Raeisi orders to expedite making up for Ukraine plane crash

Speaking in a Cabinet meeting held on Sunday, President Raeisi commemorated the name and memory of Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani who played a leading role in the battlefield in the fight against terrorism and then called on responsible bodies to take urgent steps in compensating the families of victims of Ukrainian plane crash.

On January 8, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down unintentionally by IRGC air defense minutes after taking off from Tehran, mistaking it for a missile when tensions with the United States were high few days after Gen. Soleimani was assassinated by the terrorist US forces.

Fifty-five Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed in the tragic accident.

