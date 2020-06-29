  1. Technology
Jun 29, 2020, 7:00 PM

AUT starts conceptual design of Payam 2 satellite

AUT starts conceptual design of Payam 2 satellite

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – The dean of Tehran’s Amirkabir University of Technology says the domestic scientists have started the first phase of Payam 2 satellite’s design.

“The conceptual design and the technological development the high-tech satellite has commenced and is envisaged to be completed within a year,” Ahmad Moradi told Mehr News on Monday.

“The cooperation contract for the second phase will be signed with the Telecoms Ministry right after the completion of the first phase,” he added.

Moradi added that the Payam 2 satellite will be missioned to send images with a resolution of less than two-meter, adding that it will be orbited in an altitude of 500km to 600km.

It will also fall in the category of 200kg satellites, he added.

In January 2019, Iran launched its Payam (Message) satellite into space with an aim to collect data on environmental change; however, technical problems that occurred during the final stage of the launch prevented the spacecraft from reaching orbit.

Iran's indigenous satellite launch capabilities first made headlines when the first locally-built satellite, Omid (Hope), was launched in 2009.

The country also sent its first bio-capsule containing living creatures into space in February 2010, using a Kavoshgar-3 (Explorer-3) carrier.

In February 2015, the Islamic Republic placed its domestically-made Fajr (Dawn) satellite into orbit, which is capable of taking and transmitting high-quality photos to stations on Earth.

Iran considers its space program a matter of national pride, and has said its space vehicle launches are for scientific purposes.

MR4961286

News Code 160328

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News