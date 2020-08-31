Next talks over compensation for Ukrainian airliner in Oct.

As he said, Tehran is waiting for Kyiv to finalize the proposed date of mutual negotiations.

The Iranian envoy also informed that the Islamic Republic has interrogated several individuals related to this case.

"In this incident, all the defendants are military personnel. Six individuals have been arrested, three are in custody and three have been released on bail. All affiliated military ranks from the operator and above have been interrogated and dozens were summoned for being questioned," Moradi explained.

He reiterated that Iran is ready to pay the compensation in accordance with international rules and based on the conventions to which it is a party.

Iran will not accept any formula for calculating the compensation, he emphasized.

The Tehran-Kyiv flight was unintentionally shot down by an Iranian air defense unit shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board. The Iranian operator had mistaken the Boeing jetliner for a cruise missile.

The Iranian operator had mistaken the Boeing jetliner for a cruise missile.

The incident came as Iranian air defenses were at the highest level of alert following the country’s missile attacks against US bases in Iraq, which came in retaliation for Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

In a tweet in mid-August, Moradi wrote, “As it was raised in recent constructive and fruitful negotiations in #Kyiv, any compromise on compensation will be just based on the international regulations and is according to commitments of conventions in which #I.R. Iran is a member.”

HJ/FNA13990610000794