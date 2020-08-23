Iran urges states not to politicize data of PS752 black box

Touraj Dehghani Zanganeh said that the data has been retrieved in a lab in France with the participation of involved countries.

He said that the data is not usually published for the public but in the case of Flight 752, as Iranian officials have highlighted the need for transparency, the details are being revealed.

Dehghani said that the CVR has recorded the conversations in the cockpit for 19 seconds after the first explosion which shows that the crew and passengers were alive then.

He noted that no data is available regarding the moment the second missile exploded as both black boxes had earlier been damaged and stopped recording.

The Iranian official highlighted that this revealing of the information is only aimed at preventing similar incidents and it should not be used to politicize the issue.

