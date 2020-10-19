2nd round of Iran-Ukraine talks on crashed plane kicks off

As reported the two sides are conferring on the amount of compensation to be paid for the victims and the crashed aircraft.

The meeting is attended by the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday and the mutual talks will wrap up on Wednesday.

The first round of the Iranian delegation's talks about the flight 752 incident in Ukraine ended in early August 2020.

According to Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand, in this round of talks, three technical meetings will be held.

One of these meetings is about the technical discussions that Iran's Civil Aviation Organization will hold. The other session is on judicial issues conducted by Iranian judiciary officials, and another session is on legal issues related to the amount of compensation to be paid for the victims and the crashed aircraft.

An Iranian delegation, headed by Baharvand, traveled to Kyiv on July 30 to discuss the various aspects of the plane crash.

Baharvand sat down for talks with the Ukrainian foreign minister and his deputy during his visit to the country.

During the meeting of the visiting Iranian delegation with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin and the Ukrainian expert delegation, various technical and legal aspects of the incident were examined and it was also agreed to continue cooperation between the two countries on the same issue.

The appointment of expert groups and the timing of the second round of talks in Tehran in October were among the most important agreements reached during the first round of talks.

HJ/164805