2nd round of Iran-Ukraine talks to be held in Oct. in Tehran

Manouchehr Moradi wrote in his tweeter account that the first round of talks between Iran and Ukraine over the issue of the Ukrainian PS752 aircraft held on July 30 and 31 during the visit of Iranian officials to Kyiv, and ended with the participation of Canada, Britain, and Sweden.

"The negotiations were constructive and fruitful and the second round of talks will be held in October 2020 in Tehran", he announced.

Last week, Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand, during his visit to Kyiv, represented Iran in the first round of talks between Tehran and Kyiv.

The Tehran-Kyiv flight was unintentionally shot down by an Iranian air defense unit shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.

The Iranian operator had mistaken the Boeing jetliner for a cruise missile.

The incident came as Iranian air defenses were at the highest level of alert following the country’s missile attacks against US bases in Iraq, which came in retaliation for Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

