Spox dismisses reports on Canada’s complaint lodged on Iran

Anyone familiar with the basics of international law knows that a Canadian court has no authority to deal with what happened outside its jurisdiction.

Saeed Khatibzadeh on Thu. in reaction to some media reports, that Canada has lodged a complaint against Iran and has submitted it to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the Ukrainian plane mishap, added, “We were informed of the issue on the media. It is obvious that Iranian Foreign Ministry has not and will not receive such a complaint.”

Regardless of whether this published report is true or not, everyone who is aware of the provisions of international law knows that a Canadian court has no authority over what happened outside its jurisdiction.”

“This case is being pursued carefully and seriously at the same time in two directions of talks with Ukrainian government and judicial proceedings inside Iran,” Khatibzadeh added.

As to the Ukrainian government, this issue has been negotiated within the framework of international treaties and conventions accepted by the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “A delegation from Ukraine will soon come to Iran to continue these negotiations”

This case is being investigated by a competent and authorized court in the Islamic Republic of Iran and it is obvious that any person, whether legal or real entity, can file a complaint with it, he continued.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Khatibzadeh emphasized, If the Canadian government really wants to help the bereaved families of the incident, it must stop these shows which bear special political motivation.”

The Tehran-Kyiv flight was unintentionally shot down by an Iranian air defense unit shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board. The Iranian operator had mistaken the Boeing jetliner for a cruise missile.

