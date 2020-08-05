2,697 new COVID-19 cases registered in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 317,483 with the death toll standing at 17,802.

COVID-19 has infected 2,697 people and claimed 185 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, she noted.

According to Lari, 4,129 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 174,932 patients have recovered.

So far, 2,587,83 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 18,728,547 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 704,832 and recoveries amounting to 11,941,285.

RHM/4991792