Iran COVID-19 update: 2,628 new cases, 109 deaths in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 217,724 with the death toll standing at 10,239.

COVID-19 has infected 2,628 people and claimed 109 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, she noted

According to Lari, 2,912 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 177,852 patients have recovered.

So far, 1,557,872 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 9,738,374 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 492,390 and recoveries amounting to 5,271,337.

