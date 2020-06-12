Iran COVID-19 update: 2369 new cases, 75 deaths in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 182,545 with the death toll standing at 8,659.

COVID-19 has infected 2369 people and claimed 75 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, she noted.

According to Lari, 2739 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 144,649 patients have recovered.

So far, 1,196,947 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 7,616,782 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 424,228 and recoveries amounting to 3,855,068.

FA/83819011