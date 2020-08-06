Over 320K people infected by COVID-19, death toll at 17,976

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Thursday that over the past 24 hours, 2,624 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 320,117.

She added that 174 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 17,976.

There are 4,156 people in intensive care, Lari said, adding, of those originally infected, 277,463 were declared recovered.

The spokesperson noted that over 2.6 million COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

According to the latest figures on Thursday, 18,979,672 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 711,271 and recoveries amounting to 12,171,222.

