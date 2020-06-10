  1. Iran
Iran COVID-19 update: 2011 new cases, 81 deaths in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2011 people and claimed 81 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 177,938 with the death toll standing at 8,506.

So far, 1,151,032 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 7,342,605 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 414,124 and recoveries amounting to 3,619,977.

