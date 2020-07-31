Iran registers 2,674 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 304,204 with the death toll standing at 16,766.

COVID-19 has infected 2674 people and claimed 197 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, she noted.

According to Lari, 4021 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 263,519 patients have recovered.

So far, 2,456,909 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 17,499,767 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 677,185 and recoveries amounting to 10,956,538.

FA/4987366